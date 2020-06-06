6 Best Dutchess County Fair Country Artist Performances

We're heading into the summer season here in the Hudson Valley with one thing on our mind: Fair Season.

Earlier this week we received the unfortunate news that the Ulster County Fair had been postponed until 2021. This also means we won't be able to see great acts like Lee Greenwood, The Roots and Boots Tour, The Swon Brothers and Emily Ann Roberts.

Now, we're not too sure what the fate is of the Dutchess County Fair or the Orange County Fair but we're keeping our fingers crossed.

While we wait to get the final word on Hudson Valley Fair Season, we thought we would reminisce on some of our favorite performances of fairs past. Take a look at some of the memorable performances last few years.

Before you take a look at some of my favorite performers, I have to share my favorite backstage picture of all time:

What's been your favorite? Feel free to share your favorite and pictures through The Wolf mobile app and on our Facebook page.

Jess' Favorite Fair Performances

