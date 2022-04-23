The 5 Best Places to Get a Tattoo, According to the Hudson Valley

Getting a tattoo is one of the most permanent decisions you can make, so you'd better make it a good one. As a bare person (sorry, that's the worst way to say I don't have tattoos) who's considering getting their first one, I know the first place I'd turn for a recommendation is my tattooed friends. Luckily, the WRRV Facebook page has hundreds of ink enthusiasts who all had something to say about the best studio in the Hudson Valley.

Best Tattoo Shop in the Hudson Valley

There were over 200 responses to the question posed on our Facebook page, and the top five shops in the comments are below. So whether you're an tattoo newbie or looking for the best place to finish your second sleeve, here are the best places to get tatted in the Hudson Valley according to local ink enthusiasts.

5. Ink Therapy, Poughkeepsie, NY

Maybe there's a reason a tattoo chair looks so similar to a therapist's chair: there's just something cathartic about getting a tattoo. Ink Therapy and Piercing in Poughkeepsie, NY had a lot of support from their customers. As one commenter said, "their work speaks for itself".

4. Queen City Tattoo, Poughkeepsie, NY

Maybe there's something in the Poughkeepsie water, but so far the city is two-for-two on the list. Queen City offers piercings as well, and comes highly rated on Google as well, with a 4.4 star rating.

3. Hudson Valley Tattoo Company, Wappingers Falls, NY

The HV Tattoo Co. had a strong showing in the comments. "Aside from the high caliber talent of everyone there, they are just great people. It's an inviting atmosphere and a super clean shop with walls covered in tattoo art. I have one arm sleeve just about done and already planning a sleeve for the other arm!" Said one happy customer.

2. Black Cherry Tattoo, Lagrangeville, NY

The higher we go on the list, the more devoted the customers seem to be. " I will not go to a different shop" seemed to be the theme for Black Cherry. They also have a 4.7 star rating on Google.

1. Graceland Tattoo

Graceland Tattoo was by far the highest-rated shop in the comments. Said one devoted customer, "Graceland Tattoo is the best! I have since moved to Michigan and have not had anyone else do work on me. I would go back to NY just to have their artists work on me again." High praise!

