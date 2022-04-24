Newburgh Opens Popular Washington St. Boat Launch For the Season

Have you been looking for something to do? When was the last time you were able to get out on the water, kick back and relax? Is that something that you are looking forward to doing this summer?

There is an annual right of passage that people look forward to in Newburgh, have you been there? It is the freedom on the water that can only be found on a boat. How can you make that happen for yourself, your friends, and your family?

Where is this boat launch actually located in Newburgh, New York?

The boat launch that offers these freedoms is located at the foot of Washington Street in Newburgh. You can launch your boat there, your kayak or your canoe. When will you head there for the first time this year?

When can you launch your 'vessel' from the Washington Street boat launch in Newburgh?

You can use the Washington Street boat launch to sail your vessel any day of the week, from 6 am through 8 pm, now through October 1, 2022.

Does it cost you to use the Washington Street, Newburgh boat launch?

There is a daily use fee, which you can pay via credit or debit card, of $15. If you are looking to use the boat launch many times over the season, you can purchase a season pass for $100. If you are interested in one of those season passes, you can purchase it at the Newburgh City Clerk’s Office at 83 Broadway, 12550.

