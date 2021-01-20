The TODAY cohost who lives in the region was able to get his COVID-19 vaccine.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Live on TODAY, weatherman Al Roker received his first COVID-19 vaccine. Roker's eligible because he's over the age of 65. He said after hearing Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan made 300 doses available he rushed to the New York State Department of Health's website to try and signup.

"I kept hitting refresh, refresh, refresh on the browser and finally got in. ... Luck of the draw," Roker said, according to TODAY.

Dr. Daniel Baker gave Roker a Pfizer shot and told the beloved weatherman who recently battled cancer the shot was safe.

"The clinical trials really showed its efficacy," Baker said. "We've seen hundreds of thousands of doses since and everybody's doing rather quite well."

Roker says he plans to get his second dose in three weeks. Below is video of Roker getting his vaccine.

In November, Roker announced on TODAY he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Roker had surgery for his prostate cancer a few days later. The 66-year-old tweeted he was "relieved" to have had the surgery and be back home. Two weeks after surgery, Roker was back at work.

The weatherman and co-host said he went public with his diagnosis to remind others to get checked for prostate cancer. One in seven African American men and one in nine men overall are diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Roker anchored his TODAY segments from his upper Hudson Valley home. Roker owns a home in Columbia County and anchored his weather reports and other segments for the show from his Hudson Valley home before returning to the studio.

Signature Drinks From Every State