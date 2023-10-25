Beloved Seafood Sold In New York May Cause ‘Fatal Infections’
Health officials are sounding the alarm regarding popular seafood sold in New York State.
The FDA is warning New York State residents about another recall. This recall involves frozen and refrigerated cooked lobster.
Greenhead Lobster Products Recall
Anyone who purchased any of the products listed above should not consume the product and can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund, according to the FDA.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Why Listeria Monocytogenes Is Dangerous
"Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the FDA states. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Warning: All Should "Avoid" Traveling To This City In New York State
Healthy people can still suffer from Listeria monocytogenes. Healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
Greenhead Lobster Products Recalls Refrigerated and Frozen Cooked Lobster Products Because of Possible Health Risk
As of this writing, no illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall, officials say.
No other Greenhead Lobster retail products are impacted by this recall, including raw products, the FDA notes.
Read More: 11 Worst Places To Live In New York State And Upstate New York
Consumers who have purchased any of the products listed should not consume the product and can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
50 Fantastic Facts About New York State
Gallery Credit: Karolyi