Beloved New York Retail Store Address Massive Closing Rumors

A very popular store with many locations in New York State is addressing its closing rumors.

In late June, Bob's Stores announced a " Going-Out-of-Business Sale."

Bob's Stores Going Out Of Business

Google Google loading...

Bob's Stores announced that the company was closing all of its locations after over 70 years in business.

"Despite making swift and aggressive changes to the company's structure and operations, Bob's Stores was unable to secure the finances needed to maintain operations," the company stated in a press release.

An official closing date hasn't been announced. Stores are having Going Out of Business sales with discounts of 30-70 percent off. All sales are final with no returns accepted.

Google Google loading...

"We regret that our financial position necessitated the liquidation of Bob's Stores. Bob's has been a stalwart of our local communities for nearly 70 years, and we know our customers remember us as having been there for major moments in their lives," President of Bob's Stores Dave Barton said.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Future Of Bob’s Discount Furniture In New York?

When many people first heard of the Bob's Stores news many confused Bob's Stores with Bob’s Discount Furniture.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The names are similar so it's very understandable.

So many people believed Bob’s Discount Furniture was going out of business that the company had to go to social media and release a statement to ensure customers that all Bob’s Discount Furniture locations were staying open.

"' ' , the clothing/footwear retailer which recently announced its closing," the company tweeted. "Bob's Discount Furniture is open, thriving and growing across the country!"

Bob’s Discount Furniture Staying Open In New York

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

There are 19 Bob’s Discount Furniture stores across New York State. Only California has more locations.

Bob’s Discount Furniture cleared things up even more in a statement to Good Housekeeping, stating:

There is no relationship whatsoever between Bob’s Stores and leading furniture retailer Bob’s Discount Furniture. Bob’s Discount Furniture continues to thrive with 178 stores in 24 states and an additional 12 stores slated to open by the end of 2024.

See the list below of many other stores that are closing locations.

MASSIVE LIST OF RETAILERS CLOSING THEIR DOORS IN 2024 Inflations, online shopping, and bad business deals are causing many massive retailers to shut down. Check out 12 of the most recognizable mega stores that are cutting their losses and shutting down this year.

These Are the 50 Biggest Retailers in America We put together a list of the top 50 biggest retailers in America using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation. They were ranked by the dollar amount of retail sales they did in 2022. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Keep Reading: