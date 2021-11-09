‘Beloved’ Hudson Valley Officer, Marine Found Dead in New York

A former marine who protected Hudson Valley residents for nearly 20 years was found dead.

On Monday, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office confirmed the death of a deputy sheriff.

Bernard A. Roberts, 52, of Hudson was found dead inside his home on Sunday just before noon.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office

First responders were sent to a home in the City of Rensselaer on Sunday at 11:50 a.m. where they found Roberts deceased, police say.

"It is with great sadness and regret that yesterday, we learned of the untimely passing of one of our Deputy Sheriffs. First responders were summoned to a residence in the City of Rensselaer, where they found Deputy Bernard A. Roberts deceased," the Columbia County Sheriff's Office stated.

Google

Roberts was an 18-year-old veteran Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

"Deputy Roberts is a beloved 18 year veteran of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and has served the residents and visitors of Columbia County tirelessly since July 21, 2003. Please join us in sending your thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Deputy Roberts," the Columbia County Sheriff's Office added.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office

Roberts went to high school in Hudson. Before starting his career with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office he served in the U.S. Marine Corps, according to his obituary.

Sacco Funeral Home

"Bernard was a loving son, husband and father and will be greatly missed," his obituary states.

Calling hours will be Thursday, Nov. 11, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Sacco Funeral Home in Hudson.

