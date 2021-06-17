Beloved Hudson Valley Business Owner Fatally Hit By Car

A popular Hudson Valley business owner is being mourned after she was fatally hit by a car while crossing the street in the crosswalk.

Joan Archer, 77, of Valatie was fatally hit by a 2008 Toyota Cruiser as she crossed Church Street, near Main Street in Valatie on Monday around noon.

Friends say Archer was hit while walking in the crosswalk.

"She was taken from us crossing the street-IN THE CROSSWALK, and being hit by a car! When is Valatie’s Main Street going to become safer???? The speeds and lines have been an issue since I had my business there 20 years ago! Forever loved by so many, I will share this beautiful light," Maria Ruggiero wrote on Facebook.

A New York State Police spokesperson later confirmed to Hudson Valley Post the cruiser hit the woman as she walked in the crosswalk.

The initial investigation indicates a 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser operated by a 26-year-old from Chatham was eastbound on Main Street and made a left-hand turn onto Church Street. Parlam for unknown reasons struck the 77-year-old who was walking west on Main Street inside a marked pedestrian crosswalk, police say. The investigation remains ongoing.

Archer owned JGA Antique on Main Street in Valatie. She's been remembered as a funny, kind and caring member of the Hudson Valley.

"I lost my best friend today and my heart is shattered. Joan Archer was so strong and filled with joy, had a beautiful smile and was always there to celebrate blessings," Ruggiero wrote on Facebook.

Archer was instrumental in last week's Main Street June Fest in Valatie.

"Thank you to everyone who came out on such a beautiful day on Main Street Valatie," Valatie Now wrote on Facebook. "Joan Archer of JGA Antiques, without her support, collaboration, legwork and follow through, this event would have never happened."

