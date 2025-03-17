Beloved Comfort Food Sold In New York State May Kill

Health officials are sounding the alarm regarding mac & cheese sold across the Empire State.

Mac & Cheese Sold In New York Recalled

C.H. Guenther & Son LLC of San Antonio, Texas has recalled its 365 Whole Foods Market Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese.

"The recall was initiated after receiving a consumer complaint that the product contained meat and was not a macaroni and cheese bite. This issue has been corrected and no other manufacturing dates or lots are impacted," the company stated. "CH Guenther & Son LLC takes allergies and food safety seriously and has implemented preventative measures to prevent any future occurrences."

The recalled products were Whole Foods Market Stores in the frozen food aisle nationwide.

Key Recall Information

Mac & Cheese

The impacted Product UPC Code and Lot Code are as follows:

365 Whole Foods Market Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese

UPC Code: 99482499709

Best-By Date (BB): 11/29/25

Purchase Dates: 2/6/2025 - 3/11/2025

Reason For Recall

The recall was issued because the mac & cheese may contain undeclared eggs and meat ingredients.

"People who have allergies to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," the FDA states.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

