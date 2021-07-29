‘Beloved’ Bear Seen in Hudson Valley Killed in Connecticut

A very popular bear that was known to swim in pools, lounge on chairs and play with toys was killed in Connecticut.

A bear, known as Bear 211 because of the plastic tags with the number 211 on his ears, was hit by a car in Easton, Connecticut. Police were called to Route 136 for a report of a bear who was hit by a car.

Arriving police found Bear 211 seriously injured and he had to be put down because of his injuries, according to the Easton CT Police Department.

"He was beloved by residents of Westport, Weston and surrounding towns. He swam in pools, he sat on porches, he lingered on lawns and he roamed," Wildlife in Crisis wrote on Facebook. "He touched the hearts of many during his short time on this earth."

The driver who fatally hit the beloved bear fled the scene. As of this writing, there are no suspects. There is no law about hitting a bear and fleeing the scene, according to police.

The bear was spotted many times in Westchester County, around Armonk. He gained fame in the region with many people posting photos and videos of the bear on their property and even swimming in pools.

Bear 211 was so beloved in the Hudson Valley and Connecticut he even had his own Facebook page with over 5,200 members.

"My heart is broken right now to the point where I can’t stop the tears. I am in the middle of making a Bear 211 album, (which I will continue), because of the joy he has brought me, and so many others. Never has a wild/forest animal been loved so much in this area," Lisa Marie Pinto wrote on Facebook.

