This Report Confirms New York’s Bed Bug Problem Is Growing

A new report just named several parts of New York as some of the most bed bug-infested in the country. See if your hometown made the list.

Another report says parts of New York State have more bed bugs than most of the United States.

These Parts Of New York State Deal With The Most Bed Bugs

Canva Canva loading...

Pest Gnome recently told Hudson Valley Post want hometowns across the Hudson Valley and Empire State are infested with bed bugs.

See if your hometown made the list below.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

New York City Ranks Second In New List

Terminix recently highlighted the top 50 bed bug-infested U.S. cities. New York City was identified as the second most bed bug-infested city in America.

Bed Bugs Bed Bug Canva loading...

Only Philadelphia has it worst in terms of bed bugs, according to a report by Terminix. Philly topped the list for the second year in a row, while New York City, sadly, climbed into the top five.

"We have seen a consistent increase in bed bug control service performed since the ‘new normal’ post-COVID-19 pandemic," Technical Service Manager at Terminix Eric Braun, stated.

The list was crafted based on service data from more than 300 Terminix branches nationwide.

Bed Bugs Bed Bug Canva loading...

Below is the top 10.

Philadelphia New York Cleveland-Akron (Canton) Los Angeles Dallas - Ft. Worth Atlanta Houston Washington, D.C (Hagerstown) San Francisco - Oak - San Jose Indianapolis

Orkin Agrees: New York State Is Infested With Bed Bugs

Orkin also found that many hometowns in New York are crawling with bed bugs. See the full list below.

These 50 US Cities are Crawling with Bed Bugs Every year the pest control gurus at Orkin put together a list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Destinations in the United States. Which areas do you travel to that you should take extra care to watch out for these blood-sucking insects? Let's countdown to the most bed-bug-riddled city in the United States. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

These Parts Of New York Are Most Concerned With Bed Bugs

Top 15 New York Cities Most Concerned With Bed Bugs New York ranked 36th across the nation for bedbug concerns, so the experts at MattressNextDay took a deep dive into the New York cities most likely to face bedbug concerns in 2024 based on Google searches.

Which cities in New York State are the most concerned? Here's a look at the Top 15 who are searching for Bed Bugs the most: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Times Square Biggest Tourist Trap In The World