This Report Confirms New York’s Bed Bug Problem Is Growing
A new report just named several parts of New York as some of the most bed bug-infested in the country. See if your hometown made the list.
Another report says parts of New York State have more bed bugs than most of the United States.
These Parts Of New York State Deal With The Most Bed Bugs
Pest Gnome recently told Hudson Valley Post want hometowns across the Hudson Valley and Empire State are infested with bed bugs.
See if your hometown made the list below.
2024’s Worst Cities for Bed Bug Infestations in New York
New York City Ranks Second In New List
Terminix recently highlighted the top 50 bed bug-infested U.S. cities. New York City was identified as the second most bed bug-infested city in America.
Only Philadelphia has it worst in terms of bed bugs, according to a report by Terminix. Philly topped the list for the second year in a row, while New York City, sadly, climbed into the top five.
"We have seen a consistent increase in bed bug control service performed since the ‘new normal’ post-COVID-19 pandemic," Technical Service Manager at Terminix Eric Braun, stated.
The list was crafted based on service data from more than 300 Terminix branches nationwide.
Below is the top 10.
- Philadelphia
- New York
- Cleveland-Akron (Canton)
- Los Angeles
- Dallas - Ft. Worth
- Atlanta
- Houston
- Washington, D.C (Hagerstown)
- San Francisco - Oak - San Jose
- Indianapolis
Orkin Agrees: New York State Is Infested With Bed Bugs
Orkin also found that many hometowns in New York are crawling with bed bugs. See the full list below.
These 50 US Cities are Crawling with Bed Bugs
These Parts Of New York Are Most Concerned With Bed Bugs
Top 15 New York Cities Most Concerned With Bed Bugs
