New York’s Most Beautiful Beach Is Suddenly A Shark Hotspot

New York’s most beautiful beach is making headlines, but not for its views. Shark sightings have cleared the water for four days in a row.

The most "beautiful" beach in New York State is dealing with a shark problem.

Rockaway Beach, New York, Among the Most Beautiful Beaches In America

Heat Wave Continues To Pound New York City Getty Images loading...

Conde Nast Traveler recently included Rockaway Beach first its list of "The Most Beautiful Beaches in the US."

"Visitors who come to New York City to live out their metropolitan fantasies are often surprised by the presence of Rockaway Beach. Making NYC a well-rounded destination," Conde Nast Traveler states.

Shark Sighting Closes Rockaway Beach For 3 Straight Days

Christina L. Farrell via X Christina L. Farrell via X loading...

With the holiday weekend and warm weather, many New Yorkers beat the heat at Rockaway Beach.

However, all weekend, shark sightings closed the beach.

Sunday actually marked the fourth straight day of shark sightings at the "beautiful" beach, NBC reports.

Most shark sightings prompted temporary closures of the beach for at least an hour. Saturday's sighting closed the beach for the remainder of the day.

Drones Spot Sharks Near Beachgoers

Christina L. Farrell via X Christina L. Farrell via X loading...

New York State is using drones to monitor shark activity. On Sunday, a drone spotted a shark near Beach 102nd Street.

Officials ordered everyone out of the water from 83rd to 120th street.

On Saturday, a shark was just 100 feet from swimmers!

On Friday, Independence Day, two sharks were spotted near Beach 32nd Street around 11:30 a.m.

Before the holiday weekend, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul warned New Yorkers at beaches to be vigilant in the water.

