This is the time of year when we start hearing less about bears in the Hudson Valley. Basically, they are settling in for the winter and there are fewer encounters as bears start finding their dens for the winter. They are nestling themselves in for their long winter nap.

This is all the more reason why it is so great that the Friends of the Featured and Furry Wildlife Center (FFFWC) were able to wrangle Woodstock over Thanksgiving. Named for the town she was rescued in Woodstock could not have made it on her own this winter. This 20-pound powerhouse of a bear cub has been an orphan for a while and is severely underweight.

Hudson Valley Wildlife Center Rescues Orphan Bear Cub

Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center had been hoping to locate her and bring her to the center before winter set in and fortunately, the stars aligned and they made it happen with some help from people in the community who want to make sure Woodstock had a safe place for the winter months.

I reached out to the FFF Wildlife Center for more information about their newest resident that is how I found out her name Woodstock. They also shared that she should weigh between 40 and 60 pounds right now but she is underweight due to the fact that she has been on her own for a few months.

She lost her mother very young and managed to survive all summer on her own. If she was with her mother she would be 40 to 60 pounds instead of 20 pounds. (via Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center)

Bear Cub Rescued in Woodstock. New York

The Friends of the Featured and the Furry Wildlife Center along with members of the community had kept an eye out for Woodstock since she was first spotted on her own. Neighbors kept the FFFWC updated on sightings. Even Bill the Woodstock Town Supervisor was in on the bear cub watch. They were finally able to catch Woodstock on Thanksgiving Eve.

While Woodstock winters at the FFFWC she will have company. There is one other orphan bear who also needs to spend the colder months at the Wildlife Center. In the Spring both cubs will be released. FFFWC's slogan is Let Wild be Wild and they also want you to know that a Fed Bear Is A Dead Bear.

If you would like to get involved by volunteering or making a donation to The Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center they would love to hear from you. There is so much work to be done and giving you is a great way to donate. Monetary support is welcomed too.

The Friends of the Feathered and Furry have helped many other animals found in our communities. If you come in contact with an animal in need of help be sure to call professionals like the FFFWC. Back in November, we told you about a bear that the FFFWC helped rehab.

Othe Animals the Friends of the Feathered and Furry have Rehabbed and Rescued.

Wild Animals in Rehab When we see an animal that has been hurt or is in distress it is in our nature to want to help but the reality is we need to leave it to the professional. Our job is to report it so that trained people can step in to assist the animal that needs help. Luckily there are many Animal Rehabilitators in the Hudson Valley who are good at what they do.

