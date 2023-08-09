Beaches In New York State Closed After Shark Nearly Kills Standing Woman

Popular beaches in New York State are now closed after a woman was nearly killed by a shark.

Rockaway Beach remains closed and a woman remains hospitalized following New York City's first shark attack in decades.

Rockaway Beach Closed After Woman Attacked By Shark

Woman In Critical Condition After Reported Shark Attack At New York's Rockaway Beach

A woman was bit by a shark at Rockaway Beach Monday evening. It's the first time a person has been attacked by shark in New York City since the 1950s, according to ABC.

"As a safety precaution, Rockaway Beach will be closed to swimming & surfing today, August 8, due to recent shark activity. Parks Enforcement & NYPD will be on patrol to keep swimmers out of the water. FDNY & NYPD will be doing aerial surveillance to monitor for sharks," NYC Parks tweeted.

Officials closed the beach and the beach remained closed all of Tuesday. Officials haven't announced when the beach will reopen.

New York City Woman Nearly Killed By Shark

She was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Queens. She remains in the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Jones Beach On Long Island Closed After Shark Sighting

Gold Coast Beaches Closed Following Fatal Shark Attack At Greenmount Beach Getty Images loading...

Officials also closed Jones Beach on Tuesday after a shark sighting near the shore.

There have been five reported shark bites at beaches across Long Island this summer.

