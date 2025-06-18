New York Student Killed In Hudson Valley Moments After Graduation

A Hudson Valley man just learned his punishment after admitting he drove while barely awake and fatally hit a student just moments after graduation.

The man behind the wheel during an accident that took the life of a Bard College student found out his punishment for that crime.

Poughkeepsie Man Sentenced For Accident That Killed Bard College Student

Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi announced that 42-year-old Rohan Patrick was sentenced to 364 days in jail. Patrick pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide, a class E felony, in March.

"Today’s sentence reflects the defendant’s failure to meet the basic duty of care required under the law and aligns with the standard for criminal negligence," Dutchess County District Attorney Parisi stated.

Patrick fatally hit 25-year-old Linh Hong Nguyen, 25, of Red Hook in May of last year.

Nguyen was killed moments after her college graduation.

“This has been a heartbreaking case from the very beginning. The loss of Ling Hong Nguyen—a bright, compassionate young woman—has left a void that cannot be filled," Parisi said.

Bard College Student Killed Moments After Graduation

Patrick admitted in court to driving in a criminally negligent manner. He confessed he was driving 50 to 60 miles per hour on a 30-mile-per-hour street while drowsy.

He also confessed he was driving while struggling to stay awake and maintain control of his vehicle for at least 30 minutes before striking and killing Linh Hong Nguyen.

"While no legal outcome can undo this tragedy, we hope this step toward accountability offers some measure of comfort to those who loved her," Parisi added. "We remain committed to supporting the Nguyen family and the community as they continue to grieve and heal.”

