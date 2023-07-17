Does anyone else wonder where the summer is going? Hard to believe we are already in the mid of July and that means we are just a few weeks away from the start of the Uster County Fair on Libertyville Road in New Paltz.

County Fair season in the Hudson Valley actually gets underway this week with the start of the Orange County Fair in Middletown New York. The Orange County Fair runs July 20th through the 30th on Wisner Ave. Tribute bands, Fireworks, and Monster Trucks are just some of the family-friendly entertainment you will be able to enjoy at the fair.

Annual Baby Contest Returns to the Ulster County Fair in New Paltz, New York

The Ulster County Fair will be held August 1st through the 6th on Libertyville Road in New Paltz. National Entertainment including Lee Greenwood, Thompson Square, and the Kentucky Head Hunters are all scheduled to appear on the main stage. The Ulster County Fair includes entertainment at the price of your fair admission.

One of the favorite events at the fair is the Baby contest. Back this year for family fun the fair is expecting "tons of cuties". If you have a baby 18 months and under you are invited to enter your little one in the adorable contest. The Ulster County Fair Baby Contest will be held on Sunday at 11 AM. Find out more and register your little cutie by clicking here.

