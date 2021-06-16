Austin Shooting Victim from Airmont Was Set to Marry High School Sweetheart

The Austin, Texas mass shooting this past weekend killed a Hudson Valley native.

On Saturday, June 12, 2021, a mass shooting occurred in Austin, Texas. The left 13 people injured and one person dead. The victim who died was originally from the Hudson Valley. According to CNN, the victim is Douglas Kantor, 25, of Airmont, in Rockland County. Kantor died from injuries sustained from the shooting. He is survived by his mother, father, and older brother.

According to CNN, Kantor was set to marry his high school sweetheart of 10 years. Kantor was originally from Airmont but had moved to Michigan with his girlfriend when he landed a job with the Ford Motor Company. He was in Austin visiting a friend for an annual trip to the city. Statements have been released from his family, girlfriend, and the City of Austin Mayor. A Go Fund Me has been created for Kantor's funeral expenses. You can donate here.

The statement from his family, in part, said, "He was loved by all who knew him and had an infectious smile that would light up any room. He was loved by his family, friends, and everyone who met him. This senseless tragedy has put an end to all his dreams," according to Fox 7 Austin.

Fox 7 Austin reports that APD Interim Chief Joseph Chacon said police believe it was an isolated incident between two people. Two suspects are currently in custody. The first suspect was arrested on Saturday, June. The second suspect that was arrested is a 17-year-old male who was arrested while in a summer school class.