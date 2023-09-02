Astonishing Reason for ‘Random’ Line of Cars in Highland, NY

Drivers in Ulster County, NY wouldn't be blamed for their confusion on Friday afternoon. A seemingly random procession of cars was were driving at a crawl on Fosler Road near the Ulster County Highway Department building in Highland, NY.

Luckily, there was one very special reason for the caravan. The line of cars, which were inching along the road, were all attempting to protect a vulnerable child. In a heart-warming story of community, a young boy was able to be reunited with his family after the Hudson Valley came together for the sake of a stranger.

Vulnerable Child Found in Highland, NY

The first driver came upon the child as he was running down Fosler Road in front of the Highland Inn. The boy, who would not respond to the driver in either English or Spanish, was barefoot and bleeding from several small cuts on his legs. 911 was soon contacted.

Runaway Child in Highland, NY

911 dispatch described the child as a boy with autism who had run away from home. Clearly in distress and vulnerable not only to the elements but to the other cars and trucks that were passing by in the oncoming lane, drivers acted quickly.

Drivers Work to Shield Child from Danger

While police made their way to the scene, multiple cars and trucks acted together to form a procession to protect the child, who would not interact with anyone who attempted to stop their vehicle. With one car in front to warn oncoming traffic and many vehicles behind, the procession slowly made their way down the road.

Police Respond to Vulnerable Child

Within minutes, police arrived at the scene (above), quickly moving the child into the cruiser and out of danger. One by one, the procession of vehicles regained their normal speeds, and drivers returned to the rest of their day. The act, however, should be remembered.

Hudson Valley Community Comes Together

Each driver seemed to be a stranger to one another, with nothing bonding them together except the wish to safely return a child home to their family. It acted as a needed reminder that kindness, compassion, and selflessness can be right around the corner, even on a random back road in the Hudson Valley.

