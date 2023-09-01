Your Last Weekend To Try This Awesome Craft In New York

Summer may be fading, but we still have one more weekend in New York to soak up the sun and try one of most creative warm-weather activities to hit the internet.

Labor Day weekend is gearing up to be a hot one. With highs predicted to approach the nineties on Monday, the searing sun will not only let you make last-minute summer memories, but it can also help with a very colorful craft.

Crayon Craft for Labor Day Weekend

"Can these crayons take the heat? We glued them to a board so they couldn't escape, then left them outside. We'll let you know how they are doing in a couple of hours!", came a recent post from the National Weather Service's station in Peachtree City, Georgia. Luckily, you don't need to be south of the Mason-Dixon line to participate.

How the "Melting Rainbow" Crayon Craft Works

The idea is simple: affix a line of crayons to the top of a sheet of cardboard (or plywood, two-by-fours, or really any hard and flat surface), and leave it vertical facing west. As the sun rises and heats the crayons, they should begin to melt, starting a river of flowing wax that will combine to make a stunning piece of art. The final product (below) not only shows the power of nature, but the beauty it's capable of as well.

The Internet Reacts

"As an art teacher I believe you won Facebook tonight", came one impressed comment. "My kids loved doing this craft", said another. Interested New Yorkers should act fast. With cooler temperatures just around the corner in the Hudson Valley, this very well might be your last opportunity to try the melting rainbow in 2023.

While the end result might be gorgeous, this project will still take some time (you know what they say, "a watched crayon board doesn't melt"). While you wait for the final project, why not hit a local trail to soak up the last rays of summer? Check out some of the Hudson Valley's best options below.

