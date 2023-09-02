First Responders Ride Free at Legoland These Three September Dates

We love when first responders get a little love, and that's exactly what is going on select dates in September at this very popular Hudson Valley-based theme park.

With the summer quickly coming to an end, and the little ones preparing to head back to school, perhaps this could be a back to school treat for the family, or even a kids-free visit for some local first responders.

Legoland Resort Welcomes First Responders For Free, September 8-10

Legoland Resort in Goshen New York is offering free admission for first responders for three upcoming days in September. As a way of saying thank you for keeping us safe, all police, sheriff's deputies, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and volunteers from any department are eligible for FREE admission into the theme park with a valid ID.

From September 8th through September 10th, first responders can visit Legoland at no cost. Standard pricing these days appears to run from $59 to $74. Hours of operation for the September 8th-10th dates are 10am until 5pm.

Please note that the waterpark will be closed for the season, and the Brick-or-Treat events begin the following weekend.

Not A First Responder? Other Legoland Discounts for Hudson Valley Residents

If you are not a first responder and unable to take advantage of the free admission offer, but you DO live in the Hudson Valley, there's still good news for you.

Back in late July, Legoland announced that Mid-Hudson Valley residents (those in Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam and Sullivan), are eligible for a 50% off discount on gate rates for a 1 day park ticket for Legoland. This offer for Mid-Hudson Valley residents runs until September 4th.

