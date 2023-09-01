Is a Late Summer Heatwave In Store for New York State?

Is a Late Summer Heatwave In Store for New York State?

After a round of heavy rain and thunderstorms moved through the region early Wednesday morning, New York state and areas across the Hudson Valley enjoyed a beautiful afternoon.

Highs Thursday will stay in the 70s, under partly cloudy skies, with some very cool and crisp nights ahead. Meteorologists say the beginning of the holiday weekend should continue to see dryer weather, with slightly below-average highs as well across the area.

But the early taste of Autumn will not last not for long. According to forecasts, could some of the hottest temperatures this summer actually be coming as we enter September?

The month of August did not have one single 90-degree day in Poughkeepsie, believe it or not. According to Extreme Weather, the last 90-degree day was on July 29.

Heatwave to Arrive in the Hudson Valley? 

The Weather Channel says that highs Labor Day Monday could approach 90 F. From there, we could see temperatures climb into the low 90s through as late as Thursday of next week, according to TWC's 10-day forecast.

Digital Vision.
loading...

Lows will remain in the upper 60s overnight, as humid air returns.

See Also: When Was the Last Time It Reached 100 Degrees In Poughkeepsie?

While these numbers could go up or down between now and then, this is far removed from the beautiful forecast most of New York state should see through the long weekend.

According to TWC, temps should start to drop a bit by Saturday of next week, as a chance for thunderstorms returns. As we look ahead into the week of Monday, September 11, daytime highs should return to normal, according to forecasts, though it is still too long of ways out to really give an accurate prediction.

The Top 25 Most Baffling UFO Sightings Reported in New York This Year

When residents of the Empire State spot something unexplainable in the skies, they report it to the National UFO Reporting Center. There's been about 80 new sightings so far in 2023 that raised a few hackles.

NUFORC does investigate what people saw to determine if they actually witnessed alien activity or something else. Oftentime, these reports turn out to be false flags. For example; someone from NYC reported seeing a strange, square-like object in the sky on July 22. They provided a photo to NUFORC, who then ruled the person saw an "advertising banner behind a private aircraft."

However, there have been several creepy reports that couldn't be brushed off with a logical explanation. And some of these reports had photo or video evidence attached.

Scroll through New York's top 25 weirdest sightings of 2023.
Categories: Articles, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Hudson Valley Post