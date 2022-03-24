Arrested Hudson Valley, NY Woman Allegedly Plans to ‘Blow Trooper’s Brains Out’

A Hudson Valley woman allegedly caught driving drunk threatened to kill the officers who arrested her once she was released from prison. She was released with an appearance ticket.

On Wednesday, New York State Police from Newburgh announced the arrest of a Woodbury resident who allegedly drove drunk on the wrong side of the road in the Town of Newburgh.

The woman is accused of hitting another car, head-on. She was also allegedly in possession of heroin.

Google Google loading...

On Saturday, March 19, at approximately 4 a.m., troopers observed a 2006 Chevrolet HHR traveling northbound in the southbound lane on State Route 9W in the town of Newburgh, officials say.

Google Google loading...

Troopers observed the vehicle almost strike another vehicle head-on.

Google Google loading...

Troopers were able to stop the vehicle and identified the operator as 30-year-old Lymaris Valverde from the town of Woodbury.

While speaking with Valverde, troopers allege she was impaired by alcohol. Troopers also learned that the vehicle had switched plates and had no insurance, according to New York State Police.

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

Valverde was taken into custody. While the vehicle was being towed from the scene, Valverde allegedly told the officers she hoped both troopers got killed and stated that she would come to the barracks and do it herself.

While being transported to the barracks, Valverde attempted to kick out the rear driver’s side door and window, police say.

Once at the state police barracks in Montgomery she was processed for Driving While Under the Influence, DWI with an alleged B.A.C of .16 percent.

492863923 FotoMaximum loading...

Troopers also say they found her to be in possession of 1.3 grams of heroin.

While being processed she allegedly said because of bail reform she would return and "blow the trooper's brains out".

Shooting a Gun Photo by Max Kleinen on Unsplash loading...

Valverde was also charged with criminal mischief and criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was also issued 13 tickets. Valverde was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Newburgh Court on April 19, at 11:00 a.m.

30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

37 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State