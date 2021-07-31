Are You Tough Enough? The New York State DMV is Hiring

Have you spent a significant amount of time waiting at the DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles) trying to complete a transaction? While you are standing there, did you ever think to yourself that you could get the work done better or faster and more efficiently?

The time is now to make that happen. The New York State DMV is hiring, are you tough enough? No, there is not an exam that you have to take to show that you are mean or cruel (contrary to popular belief) but you do need to be on top of your game. I have often thought that the training that one must go through before they could work at the DMV counter had to be akin to Sylvester Stallone training for a Rocky movie. One has to be mentally and physically tough to handle that job.

What will you need to do to apply for one of the open positions? No, you will not need to be able to go 10 rounds with Apollo Creed, but you will need to do one particular thing. If you haven't taken the Civil Service Exam, you will need to sign up and take that exam, before applying. As of right now, the exam dates are being reviewed before additional ones are listed. Click here for more info on the exam.

If you have already taken the NYS Civil Service exam, then you can simply apply for one of the open jobs.

So you ask, "What are the available jobs?" The jobs that are open are more than the ones working the counter, but there are other positions open to including:

What do you think? Do you have what it takes?

