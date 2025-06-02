Are Wolves Secretly Roaming The Woods In New York?

Strange sightings are sparking wolf rumors in New York and a potential new law to deal with the issue.

The DEC reports wolves disappeared from New York State in the early 1900s, but some have wandered to New York from Canada and the Great Lakes region.

A proposed bill aims to require DNA testing on large wild canids in New York to identify potential wolves among coyotes.

The bill states:

Protects canids by requiring animals which could be coyotes or wolves be submitted for a genetic test to determine genetic makeup; provides for the repeal of such provisions upon the expiration thereof.

If approved, it would require any wild canid over 50 pounds to be tested. The candi family includes foxes, wolves, dogs, coyotes, jackals and more.

If the DNA test confirms the animal was a wolf, the DEC will research the area and report on the wolf population every six years.

DNA test results would be posted online.

The goal of the bill is to prevent killing wolves, which are an endangered and federally protected, accidentally.

“The data collected will help [DEC] identify areas of the state where wolves may be present and keep the department, and the public, informed about where more precautions and restrictions are needed to protect these endangered animals," State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal said in a statement.

