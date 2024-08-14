Applebee’s Shares More Bad News About New York Locations

New Yorkers are worried their favorite chain restaurant is in danger of closing.

In May, Hudson Valley Post reported that Applebee's announced plans to close up to 35 locations by the end of the year.

Applebee's Closing Locations

Applebee's Closing Locations

Applebee’s president Tony Moralejo Moralejo confirmed during an earnings call that up to 35 Applebee's will close for good in 2024.

New York State is currently home to nearly 100 Applebee's restaurants. You can find an Applebee's in many hometowns in the Hudson Valley. Including in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Middletown and Brewster.

Closing locations remain unclear

More Bad News For Applebee's in New York

More Bad News For Applebee's in New York

Applebee's was recently named one of America's most popular restaurants. Sadly, the company shared more bad news in its latest earnings call.

After some small improvements in the first quarter of 2024, that momentum slowed to a crawl in the second quarter.

"The first four months were encouraging, but there was a change and softness in the last three months that was somewhat unexpected for us," CEO John Peyton said during the earnings call.

Sales Down, But Officials "Confident"

Google Google loading...

Sales inside Applebee's declined by about 2 percent in the second quarter. Still officials have high hopes for the future of Applebee's.

“Our brands have a long history of weathering economic cycles and despite the consumer pullback the industry witnessed this quarter, we are confident that our strategies around profitable promotions, menu innovation and development will help us manage both short-term challenges while positioning us for the long term,” Peyton said.

