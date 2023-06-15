Another Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Child

New York State Police think there could be more child victims.

On Sunday, June 11, 2023, the New York State Police Child Abuse Unit in Orange County arrested an Orange County man for allegedly sexually abusing a child.

The Child Abuse Unit working in conjunction with Orange County Child Protective Services received allegations reporting 40-year-old Sergio Lucero of the Village of Monroe engaged in sexual conduct with a child less than fifteen years old.

Lucero was charged with criminal sex act in the second degree, a felony and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, following an investigation by New York State Police. Police didn't release how the investigation led to Lucero's arrest.

More Victims Possible In New York State

New York State Police believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

"This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information related to this crime or you believe you may also be a victim, please contact State Police Middletown at 845-344-5300," New York State Police stated in a press release.

Lucero was remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $7,500 cash bail.

In just the past few days New York State Police in the Hudson Valley arrested two others for allegedly sexually abusing children.

A Middletown, New York man is facing sexual assault charges. Meanwhile, an Upstate New York Man is accused of sexually abusing a child.

