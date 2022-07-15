The 5th Annual David D. D'Angelo Motorcycle Run takes place this weekend at Arlington Bar and Grill.

Get on out this weekend for a special bike run featuring a lot of great entertainment. The 5th Annual David D. D'Angelo Motorcycle Run will feature a full day of live music, food and raffles with proceeds going to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The event will be hosted by the David D. D'Angelo Foundation.

A Little About the David D. D'Angelo Foundation

The foundation is a non-profit organization with a focus on preventing suicide and protecting mental health. Its mission is to eradicate suicide by funding suicide prevention research, creating awareness through education, erasing the stigma, and providing hope to those struggling in silence.

The 5th Annual David D. D'Angelo Motorcycle Run will take place this Sunday, July 17 at Arlington Bar and Grill at 770 Main St in Poughkeepsie, NY. Arlington Grill was recently voted one of the Top 5 Favorite Hudson Valley Dive Bars. $25 ticket will get you into the event with registration for the bike run from 9-11am. Kickstands up at 11:30am, Non riders also welcome. The live music lineup at the bar will include Natasha B, Davey and Gonzales, Jumpstart, Heavy Gauge and Wrangling Cats on Speed. Proceeds will be donated to DDD Foundation and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Get our free mobile app

"Laughing" Larry Helweg will be the master of ceremonies, and I'm sure he'll sneak some karaoke in at some point during the day as only Larry can. Come on out this Sunday to the Arlington Bar and Grill for a great cause!