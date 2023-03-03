America’s Oldest Cheese Shop Forced Leave New York State

A New York State landmark, a business that opened in 1892, is being forced to leave the Empire State.

Hudson Valley Post recently reported that America's oldest cheese shop, in New York, was forced to close down. Owners have provided an update.

Legendary New York City Cheese Shop Is Closing

After more than 130 years in business, the oldest cheese shop in the United States was forced to close. Wednesday was the shop's final day in business in New York City.

The COVID pandemic is a factor in the upcoming closure. Owners fell behind on monthly rent payments during the early parts of the pandemic due to the lack of customers and people visiting New York City.

"There was literally like no one on the streets but we decided that we had to do something," owner Karen King said.

New Plans For America's Oldest Cheese Shop Doesn't Include New York State

The good news, America's oldest cheese shop isn't closing for good. The bad news, it's leaving New York State.

Owners announced plans to open up a new cheese store at 9 Polito Avenue in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

"Today marks a new chapter in the history of my beloved cheese store. Thanks to the vision, generosity and commitment of businessman and developer, Jack Morris, President and CEO, of Edgewood Properties, Alleva Dairy will be opening a 3700-square-foot store at 9 Polito Avenue in Lyndhurst, New Jersey," King told ABC.

New Owners In 2014

Alleva Cheese opened up in the heart of Little Italy in New York City in 1892.

"Alleva Dairy is a classic outpost for imported Italian cheeses, fresh mozzarella & ricotta, cured meats & more," the store's website states.

Francesco Alleva opened up Alleva in 1892 after coming to New York from Italy. He worked there with his eight sons until the day he died.

In 2014 the Alleva family sold the business to former customers.

The New Jersey cheese shop, which will be much bigger than the store in New York City, is scheduled to open up this summer.

