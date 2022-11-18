America’s ‘Fastest-Growing Retailer’ Opening Many New York Stores

The "fastest-growing retailer" in the United States is bringing many high-paying jobs to the Hudson Valley and across New York State.

Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, officially opened its new store in Yonkers, New York on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 a.m.

New Tool Store Opens In Yonkers Westchester County, New York

The new Yonkers store is located at 587 Tuckahoe Road it's open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

"The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and much more. The stores are smaller and much easier to shop than the huge home centers," Harbor Freight Tools said in a press release to Hudson Valley Post.

The Yonkers store is the 56th Harbor Freight Tools store in New York. The company plans to hire 25 to 30 Hudson Valley residents.

“Our team is ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Yonkers and all of Westchester County,” Store Manager Ramon German said. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price.”

Other Hudson Valley Locations In Poughkeepsie, Middletown, Nyack, White Plains

Harbor Freight Tools has a number of stores in the Mid-Hudson Valley including Poughkeepsie and Middletown.

You can also find Harbor Freight Tools in the Lower Hudson Valley in Rockland County's Nyack and Westchester County's White Plains.

Harbor Freight Tools Coming To Kingston, New York

Officials confirmed another store is opening in the region. A store in Ulster County is set to open in January 2023, according to the company's website.

The new location will be at 25 Boices Lane in Kingston.

Kingston Site At Former Office Depot In Ulster County, New York

The upcoming Kingston store is located at the building that was once home to Office Depot.

More New York Locations Coming

Harbor Freight Tools will open up a new store in North Babylon, New York on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Fastest-Growing Retailer In The United States

Recently, The National Retail Federation (NRF), the world’s largest retail trade association, named Harbor Freight Tools the fastest-growing retailer in the United States.

