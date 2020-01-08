Amazon May Come To Hudson Valley, Bringing Nearly 1,000 Jobs

Hudson Valley residents got confirmation that Amazon wants to come to the region and create nearly 1,000 jobs.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The online retail giant has been eyeing warehouse space in Orange County. Plans are in the works to occupy over one-million-square feet of space in Montgomery, at the intersection of Routes 17K and 747, Town of Montgomery Supervisor Brian Maher confirmed at a town IDA meeting on Monday.

Orange County Legislator, District 17, Mike Anagnostakis said at the meeting almost everyone wants the project to move forward.

"We want the project to move forward. We think it's a good location for such a project. It probably is gonna give us a lot of jobs. It will enhance the economy going forward. It's everything we want," Anagnostakis said.

The Amazon warehouse and distribution facility in Orange County would house bulky items like patio furniture and other outdoor equipment. Amazon currently has around 75 warehouses nationwide.

Its believed the Amazon warehouse will bring 800 jobs to the region, the Times Union reports.

Some residents voiced their displeasure saying it will hurt the environment.