Over 1,200 New York State Workers Suddenly Out Of Work
Major companies announced layoffs that will impact over 1,200 Empire State workers.
Nearly 300 Amazon employees in New York State will be out of work by mid-April.
Amazon Laying Off 299 In New York State
Separations for 299 employees will take place on April 18, 2023, according to a WARN notice.
"Economic" and "Plant Layoff" are the reported reasons for the layoffs.
Below are the Amazon locations laying off Empire State workers
JFK14 facility at 7 W 34th St., New York, NY 10001
- 38 employees affected
JFK18 facility at 950 6th Ave, New York, NY 10001
- 1 employee affected
JFK19 facility at 450 W 33rd St, New York, NY 10001
- 9 employees affected
JFK20 facility at 37 E 18th St, New York, NY 10003
- 1 employee affected
JFK24 facility at 410 10th Ave, New York, NY 10001
- 5 employees affected
JFK25 facility at 1440 Broadway, New York, NY 10018
- 243 employees affected
LGA3 facility at 1350 6th Ave, New York, NY 10019
- 2 employees affected
Google Laying Off Nearly 900 In New York State
Another recent WARN notice reports 887 Google employees will be out of work by April 28, 2023.
Below are the Google locations in New York State laying off workers.
US-NYC-14TH154 facility at 154 W 14th Street, New York, NY 10011
- 1 employee affected
US-NYC-450 facility at 450 West 15th Street, New York, NY 10014
- 5 employees affected
US-NYC-8510 facility at 85 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10011
- 171 employees affected
US-NYC-9TH facility at 76 Ninth Avenue, New York, NY 10011
- 345 employees affected
US-NYC-CHEL facility at 75 Ninth Avenue, New York, NY 10011 1
- 81 employees affected
US-NYC-HUD315 facility at 315 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10013
- 56 employees affected
US-NYC-HUD345 facility at 345 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10014
- 96 employees affected
US-NYC-P57 facility at West 15th Street, New York, NY 10011
- 32 employees affected
Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores
Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported Bed Bath & Beyond officials confirmed plans to close 87 more stores.
Officials confirmed plans to close 87 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, five Buybuy Baby stores and its entire chain of Harmon drugstores.
Unforuanlty with the upcoming closures, it means workers in the Hudson Valley and New York State are losing jobs.
Bed Bath & Beyond Layoffs In Hudson Valley
The first employee of 57 separations is expected to occur on May 1, 2023, with all employee separations completed on or within 14 days of May 1.
Bed Bath & Beyond Layoffs In New York City
At least 53 employees in New York City will be laid off around May 2, 2023.
Below is the updated of Bed Bath & Beyond closures list:
Bed Bath & Beyond Closings In New York State
Middletown, New York
- 470 Route 211 East, Suite 3
Poughkeepsie, New York
- 2020 South Road, Suite 3
Mount Vernon, New York
- 500 East Sandford Blvd
Kingston, New York
- 1187 Ulster Avenue
New Hartford, New York
- 4805 Commercial Drive
Saratoga Springs, New York
- 3064 Route 50
Plattsburgh, New York
- 73 Centre Drive, Suite 100
Farmingdale, New York
- 251 Airport Plaza Blvd
Ithaca, New York
- 131 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway, Suite 100
Staten Island, New York
- 2795 Richmond Avenue
Elmsford, New York
- 251 East Main Street
Brooklyn, New York
- 459 Gateway Drive
- 850 Third Avenue
East Elmsford, New York
- 72 15 25th Avenue
Bohemia, New York
- 5131 Sunrise Highway
New Hyde Park, New York
- 1490 Union Turnpike
Buy Buy Bay Closures In New York
Port Chester, New York
- 441 Boston Post Road
Brooklyn, New York
- 850 Third Avenue
Rochester, New York
- 790 Jefferson Rd., Suite 300
Harmon Closures In New York
Poughkeepsie, New York
- 2600 South Road
Nanuet, New York
- 46 Rockland Plaza / Route 59
New Rochelle, New York
- 77 Quaker Ridge Road
Yonkers, New York
- 2131 Central Park Avenue
Massapequa, New York
- 806 Hicksville Road
Melville, New York
- 925 Walt Whitman Road, Route 110
Plainview, New York
- 1119 Old Country Road
Hartsdale, New York
- 165-171 Central Park Avenue
Mineola, New York
- 530 Jericho Turnpike
Carle Place, New York
- Carle Place Commons 167 Old Country Road
Commack, New York
- 8 Veterans Memorial Highway
New York City
- 675 6th Avenue
- 2171 Broadway
Brooklyn, New York
- 850 Third Avenue
- 245 Atlantic Ave
The company says the closures are to increase efficiency as store officials consider many paths to keep other stores in business.
Last August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close 150 stores. The 87 are additional closures.