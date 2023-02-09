Over 1,200 New York State Workers Suddenly Out Of Work

Major companies announced layoffs that will impact over 1,200 Empire State workers.

Nearly 300 Amazon employees in New York State will be out of work by mid-April.

Amazon Laying Off 299 In New York State

Separations for 299 employees will take place on April 18, 2023, according to a WARN notice.

"Economic" and "Plant Layoff" are the reported reasons for the layoffs.

Below are the Amazon locations laying off Empire State workers

JFK14 facility at 7 W 34th St., New York, NY 10001

38 employees affected

JFK18 facility at 950 6th Ave, New York, NY 10001

1 employee affected

JFK19 facility at 450 W 33rd St, New York, NY 10001

9 employees affected

JFK20 facility at 37 E 18th St, New York, NY 10003

1 employee affected

JFK24 facility at 410 10th Ave, New York, NY 10001

5 employees affected

JFK25 facility at 1440 Broadway, New York, NY 10018

243 employees affected

LGA3 facility at 1350 6th Ave, New York, NY 10019

2 employees affected

Google Laying Off Nearly 900 In New York State

Another recent WARN notice reports 887 Google employees will be out of work by April 28, 2023.

Below are the Google locations in New York State laying off workers.

US-NYC-14TH154 facility at 154 W 14th Street, New York, NY 10011

1 employee affected

US-NYC-450 facility at 450 West 15th Street, New York, NY 10014

5 employees affected

US-NYC-8510 facility at 85 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10011

171 employees affected

US-NYC-9TH facility at 76 Ninth Avenue, New York, NY 10011

345 employees affected

US-NYC-CHEL facility at 75 Ninth Avenue, New York, NY 10011 1

81 employees affected

US-NYC-HUD315 facility at 315 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10013

56 employees affected

US-NYC-HUD345 facility at 345 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10014

96 employees affected

US-NYC-P57 facility at West 15th Street, New York, NY 10011

32 employees affected

Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported Bed Bath & Beyond officials confirmed plans to close 87 more stores.

Officials confirmed plans to close 87 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, five Buybuy Baby stores and its entire chain of Harmon drugstores.

Unforuanlty with the upcoming closures, it means workers in the Hudson Valley and New York State are losing jobs.

Bed Bath & Beyond Layoffs In Hudson Valley

The first employee of 57 separations is expected to occur on May 1, 2023, with all employee separations completed on or within 14 days of May 1.

Bed Bath & Beyond Layoffs In New York City

At least 53 employees in New York City will be laid off around May 2, 2023.

Below is the updated of Bed Bath & Beyond closures list:

Bed Bath & Beyond Closings In New York State

Middletown, New York

470 Route 211 East, Suite 3

Poughkeepsie, New York

2020 South Road, Suite 3

Mount Vernon, New York

500 East Sandford Blvd

Kingston, New York

1187 Ulster Avenue

New Hartford, New York

4805 Commercial Drive

Saratoga Springs, New York

3064 Route 50

Plattsburgh, New York

73 Centre Drive, Suite 100

Farmingdale, New York

251 Airport Plaza Blvd

Ithaca, New York

131 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway, Suite 100

Staten Island, New York

2795 Richmond Avenue

Elmsford, New York

251 East Main Street

Brooklyn, New York

459 Gateway Drive

850 Third Avenue

East Elmsford, New York

72 15 25th Avenue

Bohemia, New York

5131 Sunrise Highway

New Hyde Park, New York

1490 Union Turnpike

Buy Buy Bay Closures In New York

Port Chester, New York

441 Boston Post Road

Brooklyn, New York

850 Third Avenue

Rochester, New York

790 Jefferson Rd., Suite 300

Harmon Closures In New York

Poughkeepsie, New York

2600 South Road

Nanuet, New York

46 Rockland Plaza / Route 59

New Rochelle, New York

77 Quaker Ridge Road

Yonkers, New York

2131 Central Park Avenue

Massapequa, New York

806 Hicksville Road

Melville, New York

925 Walt Whitman Road, Route 110

Plainview, New York

1119 Old Country Road

Hartsdale, New York

165-171 Central Park Avenue

Mineola, New York

530 Jericho Turnpike

Carle Place, New York

Carle Place Commons 167 Old Country Road

Commack, New York

8 Veterans Memorial Highway

New York City

675 6th Avenue

2171 Broadway

Brooklyn, New York

850 Third Avenue

245 Atlantic Ave

The company says the closures are to increase efficiency as store officials consider many paths to keep other stores in business.

Last August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close 150 stores. The 87 are additional closures.

