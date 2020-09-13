Allergy Relief: Eat a Spoonful of Local Honey

Whether you have spring or fall allergies, there's one simple hack that can help relieve symptoms.

If you're looking for the magic cure to your allergies, I'm sorry but this is not it. I wish I had it, but I do not. I personally suffer from severe fall allergies. I have no clue what I'm allergic to, but something between the end of August and the start of September seems to destroy my sinuses. I'm always looking for a cure and relief from symptoms.

I've tried anything I can think of that seems like it will help, and usually take a daily allergy medication. Nothing ever does the full trick. I end up sniffling 5 hours after the medication, rubbing my eyes into another galaxy, and going through more tissues than I can afford to buy. So recently, I heard about a new hack to help with allergies.

Eating a spoonful of local honey can help relieve your allergy symptoms. Let me make this clear, eating a spoonful of local honey will not cure your allergies and make you immune. According to the New York Times, there was a study published in the Annals of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology in 2002 that showed there was no significant difference between allergy symptoms of people who ate a spoonful of local honey and people who did not.

While local honey won't cure your allergies, it will relieve them. I'm always coughing and having tons of mucous run down my throat during allergy season, which all irritates my throat. According to Allergy ENT & Associates, a spoonful of honey, or tea sweetened with honey, can help coat and soothe your throat. Local honey isn't necessary, grocery store honey will work. But hey, why not support local.

Happy allergy season!