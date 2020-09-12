Sullivan County Fish Stocking Program Now Accepting Orders

If you're interested in stocking your pond with fish, the Fish Stocking Program in Sullivan County is now accepting orders.

The district is taking orders for largemouth bass, rainbow or brook trout, fathead minnows, and crawfish this fall. The Sullivan County district will be accepting orders until Monday, September 14.

For orders that have been placed, the pick-up date is Monday, September 21. If you are ordering trout, be sure to stock in cold water ponds, according to a press release.

If you plan on stocking your pond with fish this fall, you must first apply for a fish stocking permit through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation in New Paltz.

If you need additional information, you can visit the Sullivan County Soil and Water Conservation district's website, or you can contact the district office at (845) 292-6552.