Alleged Upstate New York Drug House Busted, 5 Arrested In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man with a violent past is one of five arrested following an early morning raid of an alleged drug house.

On Tuesday, the City of Kingston Police Department confirmed officers arrested five people following a search warrant.

5 Arrested In Kingston, Ulster County, New York

On Sept. 15 around 5:30 a.m., the City of Kingston Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue in the City of Kingston. The search was in response to ongoing drug complaints in the area, police say.

Five people were found inside the house and all were arrested. Police didn't release details about what was found.

Search Warrant Leads To 5 Arrested In Kingston

Melvin Howell was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Heather Barlow was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Francis Docimo III was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminally using drug paraphernalia and criminal nuisance.

Two women were charged with criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Police: Kingston Man Mistook Woman to Be Girlfriend, Beats Father

Howell was previously arrested by Kingston police in 2018 and charged with two counts of assault.

According to police, he thought saw his girlfriend walking with another man. However, the woman wasn't his girlfriend. The man she was walking with was her father and Howell allegedly beat up an innocent man.

