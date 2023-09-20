Alleged Upstate New York Drug House Busted, 5 Arrested In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man with a violent past is one of five arrested following an early morning raid of an alleged drug house.
On Tuesday, the City of Kingston Police Department confirmed officers arrested five people following a search warrant.
5 Arrested In Kingston, Ulster County, New York
On Sept. 15 around 5:30 a.m., the City of Kingston Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue in the City of Kingston. The search was in response to ongoing drug complaints in the area, police say.
Five people were found inside the house and all were arrested. Police didn't release details about what was found.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Search Warrant Leads To 5 Arrested In Kingston
Melvin Howell was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and criminally using drug paraphernalia.
Heather Barlow was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminally using drug paraphernalia.
Francis Docimo III was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminally using drug paraphernalia and criminal nuisance.
Two women were charged with criminally using drug paraphernalia.
Read More: 15 College Students Saved From Hudson River In Upstate New York
Police: Kingston Man Mistook Woman to Be Girlfriend, Beats Father
Howell was previously arrested by Kingston police in 2018 and charged with two counts of assault.
According to police, he thought saw his girlfriend walking with another man. However, the woman wasn't his girlfriend. The man she was walking with was her father and Howell allegedly beat up an innocent man.
These 6 New York Counties Have The Most Drug Overdose Deaths
Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away
20 Worst Places to Live in New York State