Alert: Popular Cleaning Products Sold In New York May Get You Sick

Nearly 40 million cleaning products have been recalled because they may contain infection-causing bacteria.

Another day and another recalled item to look out for.

Plastic Found In Popular Dessert Sold Across New York State

NESTL---TOLL-HOUSE--STUFFED-Chocolate-Chip--Cookie-Dough-with-Fudge-Filling-UPC Nestlé USA loading...

Nestlé USA announced it's initiating a voluntary recall of ready-to-bake refrigerated NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces, according to the FDA.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported, according to Nestlé USA. The company says officials took immediate action "out of an abundance of caution" after a "small number of consumers" contacted Nestlé USA about this issue. CLICK HERE for more info on this recall.

'Blue Rubber' Found In Popular Meat Sold in New York

FSIS FSIS loading...

Bob Evans Farms Food, based in Ohio, is recalling approximately 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products. The recalled sausage were shipped to stores nationwide.

The recall is due to possible foreign matter contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The Bob Evans Farms Italian pork sausage might be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically thin blue rubber, the FSIS reports.

The FSIS warns you should not eat the recalled meat. You are advised to toss the recalled sausage or return it to the place you purchased the product from. CLICK HERE for more details and photos about this recall.

Clorox Recalls Cleaning Supplies Due To Bacteria

On Tuesday, Clorox recalled 37 million products due to the risk of bacteria. Photos and more information about the recalled items are below:

The recalled items are sold at Walmart, Sam’s Club, Dollar General, Target, Home Depot, BJ’s, Kroger, Dollar Tree, Lowe’s, Publix, Amazon and other major retailers nationwide.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled items, health officials suggest. No injuries have been reported, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

How To Get A Refund

Business and finance concept, Hand of a businessman giving money to his partner. jat306 loading...

"Consumers should take pictures of the 12 digit UPC code and the date code, dispose of the product in its container with household trash, and contact Pine-Sol for a full refund of the purchase price, with receipt, or of the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, without receipt," the Consumer Product Safety Commission states.

