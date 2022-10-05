Alert: Check Your Credit Card IF You Ate At Popular New York Restaurant

New York State Police issued a warning after arresting a waitress from a popular diner. Police believe others have been conned.

Recently, New York State Police from Troop G told New York residents to check their credit card statements after arresting a waitress from a New York diner

New York State Police Arrest Castleton-on-Hudson, Rensselaer County, New York Woman for Identity Theft and Larceny

Late last month New York State Police from the Capital Region 26-year-old arrested Kimberly M. Gibson, 26, of Castleton on the Hudson, NY, for grand larceny in the fourth degree and identity theft in the second degree, both class E felonies

New York State Police allege Gibson, a diner waitress, used a customer's credit card to make unauthorized charges.

Fraud Alert From Popular Upstate New York Diner

On September 22, 2022, at about 10:19 a.m., New York State Police from Latham received a complaint that over $1,500 in unauthorized charges were to a woman's credit card.

The victim used her credit card to pay her bill at the Schodack Diner located at 842 Columbia Turnpike in Castleton-On-Hudson, New York.

Police believe Gibson got the credit card information while working as a waitress at the Rensselaer County diner.

New York Waitress Accused Of Using Customer's Credit Card

"The investigation determined Gibson was responsible for the unauthorized charges. Gibson works as a waitress at the Schodack Diner, which the victim had recently visited. While there, she used the credit card involved to pay her bill," New York State Police stated in a press release.

Gibson surrendered herself to State Police in Wilton, New York. She was processed, released, and issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Moreau Town Court on Oct. 12, 2022.

More Victims Possible in New York

78469265 Comstock loading...

New York State Police believe Gibson may have scammed other customers.

"Anyone who believes Gibson may have victimized them in a similar manner is asked to contact Investigators at SP Wilton by calling 518-583-7000," New York State Police added.

