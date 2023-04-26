Meat Sold In New York State Recalled Due To ‘Temperature Abuse’

Over 60,000 pounds of meat sold in New York State have been recalled.

The USDA has announced that Alef Sausage Inc. is recalling approximately 61,574 pounds of ready-to-eat halal meat and poultry sausage products.

Halal Meat, Sausage Sold In New York Recalled

The recalled products were shipped to retail locations in New York and distributors in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The recall was issued due to misbranding and possible temperature abuse, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

"The products were not labeled with a handling statement indicating that they should be kept refrigerated, which could lead to temperature abuse of the products," the USDA states.

The items were produced and distributed on various dates from 2018 through April 2023. The following products, of various weights, are subject to the recall

All of the recalled products have the number "EST. 21174" or "EST. P-21174" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

"The problem was discovered when the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets notified FSIS that it had observed the meat salami product stored at non-refrigerated temperatures at a retail store in Brooklyn, New York. The product is not shelf stable but was not labeled with a handling statement indicating that it should be kept refrigerated. FSIS' investigation identified additional varieties of halal meat and poultry sausage products with the brand name "Sheikh" produced by Alef Sausage Inc. in commerce that did not bear a handling statement," the USDA states.

There have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, officials say.

