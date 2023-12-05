Alcohol To Be Briefly Banned In Part Of New York State
New York officials are warning residents about an upcoming alcohol ban. If caught drinking, you may fined or more.
On Monday, the MTA confirmed an alcohol ban will take place this weekend.
MTA to Ban Alcohol on LIRR and Metro-North Trains and Stations
As in years past, the MTA is banning all consumption of alcohol on Metro-North Railroad and Long Island Rail Road for 32 hours this weekend.
Alcohol will be banned on all trains and station platforms because of the annual SantaCon in New York City.
“Ensuring everyone has access to safe and orderly travel is a top priority,” MTA Police Chief John Mueller said. “The holiday season is a wonderful time of year, and we want everyone to get to their destination smoothly and on time while enjoying the festivities.”
When Ban Will Start In New York State
The ban will start at 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, and last until noon on Sunday, Dec. 10.
"Alcohol consumption will also be prohibited at all LIRR and Metro-North station platforms during these hours," the MTA wrote in a press release. "The MTA Police Department will have an increased presence at Penn Station, Grand Central Madison and Grand Central Terminal to enforce the weekend alcohol restriction. Police will confiscate alcoholic beverages and issue summonses."
Violators Will Be Fined And May Get Kicked Off Trains
The MTA warns that violators will be issued tickets and will be subject to removal from trains or stations by police.
