Aide To New York Governor Killed After Forced Out Of Car

A Gov. Andrew Cuomo staffer was fatally hit by a car after he was forced out of the car he was riding in by the driver.

On Sunday, the Delaware State Police began investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred early Sunday morning on southbound Coastal Highway (Route 1) south of Anchor Way, Dewey Beach, Delaware.

Former Aide to Gov. Cuomo Killed in Delaware

The victim was later identified as 43-year-old Sid Wolf of Maryland. Wolf was an aide to former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

"Shocked & saddened to hear this tragic news. Sid was a phenomenal public servant who worked relentlessly for the betterment of all NY’ers," Andrew Cuomo tweeted. "My heart goes out to Lindsey & his two young daughters."

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash That Killed Cuomo Aide

Wolf and five of his friends were forced out of the Lyft they ordered by their Lyft driver on July 24 around 1:45 a.m., police say.

During the trip, a disagreement occurred and the Lyft driver ended the ride. The driver stopped in the middle of the southbound left lane and demanded all six passengers exit the vehicle, according to Delaware State Police.

A 2016 Toyota Corolla was behind the Lyft when it stopped in the middle of the southbound lane. The Toyota changed lanes to avoid hitting the Lyft, but did not notice Wolf and his group standing in the road.

As a result, the Toyota hit Wolf. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Saddened by the tragic passing of Sid Wolf. Sid was a trusted colleague to many in the Executive Chamber. I send my deep condolences to Sid's family and loved ones during this difficult time," New York Governor Katy Hochul tweeted.

Wolf served as Andrew Cuomo's Associate Director of Federal Affairs from July 2019 until December 2021, according to Linkedin. He served as the Senior Policy Advisor to Gov. Cuomo and was an advocate for state agencies in front of Congress and executive agencies as well as an intergovernmental affairs specialist.

"To have a life cut short so young, leaving behind a loving wife & two young daughters is an unspeakable tragedy," Cuomo said.

Lyft Responds After Driver Flees Fatal Crash

The Toyota driver pulled over after the crash. The Lyft driver fled southbound on Coastal Highway immediately after the crash, police say.

“We are heartbroken by this incident," a Lyft spokesperson said in a statement, according to the National Desk. "Our hearts are with Mr. Wolf's loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and we’ve reached out to the ride requester to offer our support. We have permanently removed the driver from the Lyft community and are in contact with law enforcement to assist with their investigation.”

The other 5 passengers were not injured after exiting the Lyft vehicle.

Neither the operator nor the Lyft vehicle has been identified yet and remains under investigation. Police are asking for help with finding the driver.

"Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal Argo by calling 302-703-3264. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com," Delaware State Police stated in a press release

GoFundMe For Wolf's Family

A GoFundMe was started to help Wolf's wife and young children.

"Lindsey and their daughters as they try to move ahead under these difficult circumstances. Sid always had a smile on his face and was a great husband, father, friend, and neighbor to so many of us. We hope to raise enough funds so that Lindsey does not have to worry about household expenses right now," the GoFundMe states.

Nearly $78,000 has been raised, as of this writing. CLICK HERE to donate.

