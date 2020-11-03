AG: Investigation After Robocalls Told New Yorkers To Not Vote

An investigation is underway after some New Yorkers allegedly receive phone calls that told them to stay home on Election Day.

On Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her office is actively investigating allegations that voters were receiving robocalls spreading disinformation encouraging people to stay home on Election Day.

“Voting is a cornerstone of our democracy,” Attorney General James said in a press release. “Attempts to hinder voters from exercising their right to cast their ballots are disheartening, disturbing, and wrong. What’s more is that it is illegal, and it will not be tolerated. Every voter must be able to exercise their fundamental right to vote without being harassed, coerced, or intimidated. Our nation has a legacy of free and fair elections, and this election will be no different. Voters should rest assured that voting is safe and secure, and they should exercise their fundamental right to vote in confidence. We, along with state leaders across the nation, are working hard to protecting your right to vote, and anyone who tries to hinder that right will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Earlier this week, the New York Attorney General Letitia James issued subpoenas to investigate the source of these robocalls allegedly spreading disinformation. Her office remains vigilant in protecting the right to vote and encourages New York voters who receive concerning disinformation, or face issues at the polls today, to contact her office’s Election Protection Hotline at 1-800-771-7755, according to the Attorney General's office.