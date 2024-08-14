‘Affordable’ Gym With 60 New York Locations Files For Bankruptcy
Many New Yorkers are worried about the future of their favorite gym.
Blink Fitness has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Blink Fitness Files For Bankruptcy
The New York-based fitness company has over 100 locations nationwide, including 60 in New York State.
Company officials said filing for bankruptcy is a "strategic decision to execute an efficient and value-maximizing sale process to optimize its footprint and position the business for long-term success."
"After evaluating our options, the Board and management team determined that using the court-supervised process to optimize the Company’s footprint and effectuate a sale of the business is the best path forward for Blink and will help ensure Blink remains the destination for all people seeking an inclusive, community-focused gym," Blink Fitness CEO Guy Harkless said in a press release
Blink Fitness officials say the company is an "affordable fitness brand known for its commitment to an all-inclusive and inviting environment."
Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection is expected to help "facilitate the sale process."
Over 30 New York Locations On Filing
Over 30 of Blink's 60 New York gyms are listed on the filing. According to Fox, the following New York gyms are listed in the bankruptcy filing.
Blink 116th Street
Blink 125 Park
Blink 125th Street
Blink 2374 Grand Concourse
Blink 2465 Jerome Avenue
Blink 3779 Nostrand Avenue
Blink 56-02 Roosevelt Avenue
Blink 600 Third Avenue
Blink 78-14 Roosevelt Avenue
Blink 833 Flatbush Avenue
Blink 98th Street
Blink Eighth Avenue
Blink Farmers Boulevard
Blink Flatlands Avenue
Blink Fourth Avenue
Blink Gates
Blink Hicksville
Blink Jamaica Avenue
Blink Jerome Avenue
Blink Knickerbocker
Blink Liberty Avenue
Blink Metropolitan Avenue
Blink Myrtle Avenue
Blink Nassau Street
Blink Riverdale
Blink Southern Boulevard
Blink Steinway Street
Blink Sunset Park
Blink Utica Avenue
Blink Valley Stream
Blink Webster Avenue
Blink West 8th Street
