Own 10 Acres or More in NYS? How to Get Yourself Some Free Trees

New York State and the Department of Environmental Conservation are giving away trees. Well, there is a little more to it than that. The overall goal of the program is to help re-forest (aka grow trees in) New York State.

There are a few requirements, and of course an application, but this might be a way to gain monies to help your project. Who can apply, and what do you need to show New York?

Who can apply for this forestry grant in New York State?

The persons or companies that apply for this grant need to be in New York State and have at least 10-acres of land to work with as a private landowner. The goal is to repopulate the New York forest areas.

Where can these trees not be a part of in New York? Where can these trees not go?

The trees in this program cannot be a part of an orchard, Christmas Tree farm, or nursery. Persons who participate in this program will be reimbursed for their expenditures up to 80% of the cost of the program.

What's the catch with the New York Forestry Regeneration Program?

New York is not just going to hand you money, you will need to apply for the program and then work with a member of the forestry program to make sure that your plantings are eligible for the grant. Plus, you will need to be able to prove that you are participating in one of the 4 eligable types of projects.

What is the deadline to apply for the grants in New York State?

The deadline to apply for this particular program is 3 PM on October 7, 2022. The grant payouts (disbursements) will be on a rolling basis.

What do you do if you need more information or help with the grant application? You can contact, the Program Coordinator for NYSDEC, Lands and Forests at (518) 402-9630 or via email: RegenNY@dec.ny.gov

