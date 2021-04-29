About 20 End Up In Hudson River After Boat Capsizes Near Walkway

First responders rushed to the Hudson River after a boat capsized near the Walkway Over The Hudson.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Police in the Poughkeepsie area responded to reports of a boat that capsized in the Hudson River near the Poughkeepsie side of the Walkway Over The Hudson. People on the Walkway Over The Hudson could see the overturned boat and reported seeing about six to eight people in the river, according to the National Incident Networks.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department's Facebook page states at least four fire department vehicles responded to an overturn crew boat with multiple people in the water on Wednesday before 7 p.m.

There were about 20 people in the Hudson River, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department. All crew members were able to get out of the water with no injuries, officials say.

More information isn't known at this time. The City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department state on Facebook updates should be released later.

"Possibly up to 20 people in the water," the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department wrote on Facebook. "All crew members out of the water and no injuries. Check back for updates."

In the comment section of the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department's Facebook post, one person said most were rescued by civilians with one injury reported.

Exactly two weeks ago a boat capsized in the Hudson River near the Beacon Train Station. One person was rescued.

Early this week, first responders recovered the body of a man who jumped from the Walkway Over The Hudson into the Hudson River.

Keep Reading: