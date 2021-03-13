A Quiet Place Part II Gets Release Date

We have been patiently waiting for the world to open up and see the Coronavirus numbers fall. Slowly but surely it is, thanks to the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Movie theaters across the US have been struggling for the better part of a year, but last week we did get some good news. AMC Theaters announced they would be opening up at a limited capacity.

Lucky for us, we have several AMC locations in and surrounding the Hudson Valley area.

This news comes just in time to catch a glimpse of the Hudson Valley on the big screen.

If you're a fan of horror or suspense thrillers, (or if you're a fan of Jim from The Office, AKA John Krasinski or Emily Blunt) you probably have seen A Quiet Place. Back in 2018, the biggest news out of the Hudson Valley was that the movie was filmed all over the Hudson Valley, in Dutchess, Ulster and Putnam counties.

A Quiet Place saw huge success at the box office so naturally, there had to be a part 2.

Of course, A Quiet Place Part II revisited some of their previous filming locations in Ulster County back in 2019. But filmed a majority in the Buffalo area as reported by IMDB.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, A Quiet Place Part II premiere date has been moved a few times. Last week, however, it was announced that A Quiet Place II will finally hit theaters on May 28th, 2021 according to Deadline.

Part II was originally set to premiere on September 17th, 2021.

Will you be heading to the movies to see A Quiet Place II and see how many Hudson Valley locations you can catch?

