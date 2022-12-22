Can You Spot The Hudson Valley in HBO’s White House Plumbers Trailer?

Hollywood on the Hudson is getting some serious screen time on HBO in 2023.

Last week, HBO shared the trailer to 'White House Plumbers.' It may sound familiar to you since it was filmed all over the Hudson Valley back in 2021. Not only that, but it turned out some big celebrity sightings around the Hudson Valley.

The White House Plumbers Take over The Hudson Valley

The cast and crew were spotted all around the Hudson Valley even dining at some of our favorite restaurants and cafes. When he wasn't filming, star of the show, Woody Harrelson was spotted climbing rock walls in Poughkeepsie and enjoying a snack from Végétalien in Beacon.

See the HV on HB (o)

The White House Plumbers, according to IMDB, is a 5 part mini-series that follows the true story "of how Nixon's own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, accidentally toppled the presidency they were trying to protect."

The HBO mini-series packs quite the punch when it comes to its cast. Besides Wood Harrelson and Justin Theroux, it also stars Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy).

You can watch the full trailer below and when you do, try and spot the Hudson Valley in the background. Don't miss White House Plumbers on HBO when it premiers in March of 2023.

