A Moon ‘Wobble’ Could Bring More Devastating Floods to East Coast

What is a moon "wobble"?

According to News 10, starting in the mid 2030's most of the coast communities in the United States, are set to see a surge in high-tide floods along its coasts because of something called a “wobble” in the moon’s orbit, according to NASA.

I've never heard of a moon "wobble" before, but from what I've discovered it's something that happens as part of the moons natural 18.6 year cycle, so it's something that significantly affects weather every 18 years or so. According to NASA, the moon is "currently in the amplification half of its cycle", which has already caused an increase in reported floods along many coasts.

Here is what the "wobble" will mean to anyone who lives on a coast in the states according to the NASA Sea Level Change Science Team, "a lunar cycle will amplify rising sea levels fueled by climate change, causing rapidly increasing high-tide floods on every U.S. coast."

NASA representative Bill Nelson told News 10 that, "The combination of the moon’s gravitational pull, rising sea levels, and climate change will continue to exacerbate coastal flooding on our coastlines and across the world."

What areas along the coast are in the most danger due to the floods? Wilson said, "Low-lying areas near sea level are increasingly at risk and suffering due to the increased flooding, and it will only get worse."

As far as getting prepared for events like these, NASA experts say that, "it’s important to know when we’ll see an increase, understanding that all your events are clustered in a particular month, or you might have more severe flooding in the second half of a year than the first – that’s useful information."

