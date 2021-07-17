Rock Icon Kicking Off Tour in Woodstock

There are many fine things that can be said about the Hudson Valley, and one of those things is how lucky we are to have a long list of great venues and musicians who want to play them. And some very big names, too. One of those ’big names’ will be playing right up the road at the end of this month.

Jon Anderson, who fronted the band YES for years (and to many, Jon WAS YES), will be kicking off his tour with The Paul Green Rock Academy at the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock on July 30 at 8PM. It’s going to be an incredible show.

My first real concert was YES at Roosevelt Stadium in the late 1970s. It was a great time with my favorite music, an amazing light show, and the best Yes line-up ever. Fast forward a few decades… I actually got to do a phone interview with Jon Anderson, and he’s not only super talented, he’s also a really nice guy. It’s exciting that he’s chosen to start his tour right here in the Hudson Valley. And his touring band is awesome.

Jon will be joining The Paul Green Rock Academy, a band of 25 young and extremely talented musicians. Jon toured with The Paul Green Rock Academy between 2006 - 2008, and the shows were so magical, they’re doing it again.

If you’re a fan of YES, Jon Anderson, young musicians, and great music, this is something you don’t want to miss. And you don’t even have to travel very far to get there. Get all of the details, ticket info, and find out about other shows at the Bearsville Theater by visiting their website.

