So you have this card that says you are legally allowed to operate a vehicle in New York State? Say by some odd chance that you just forget to renew it. Of course, that would involve ignoring a mailing or two along with a few emails from the State DMV, but it could happen, right?

So currently if your drivers license expired between the time of March 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021, you are in luck?

If you need to have your vision test re-certified in order to get your license, you can still self certify, which gives you one year from the date of your license renewal to submit your actual vision test.

If you have been hearing about Real ID and that you will need a REAL ID in order to travel on a plane, that has been changed as well. You now have until May 3, 2023 to get a Real ID license, so you can get on a plane, or you can use your passport.

So, if you don't renew your license and you decide to go ahead and drive, but get pulled over, what happens? Well, here is what it says will happen according to the NYS DMV website, if you drive without a license and get a ticket :

60 days or less after the expiration date: $25 to $40 plus state and local surcharge

more than 60 days after the expiration date: $75 to $300 plus state and local surcharges

Something that I just learned? You can renew your drivers license one year before it expires and up to two years after it expires. If you wait more than two years after it expires, you will have to take all of the drivers tests again.

Have you ever let your drivers license expire? How l long did it take you to get it renewed? What was the 'thing' that was holding you up? Time? Money?

