New Yorkers Now Have More Time To Obtain Their Real ID

New Yorkers who were scrambling to get their Real ID can breathe easier because they now have more time to obtain their ID. A lot more time.

It appears that the pandemic caused a massive backlog at driver's license centers around the country and several state agencies were so bogged down that they automatically extended expiration dates on licenses and ID cards rather than issuing licenses and ID cards compliant with Real ID requirements.

Department of Homeland Security Extends Real ID Deadline

In light of the situation, the United States Department of Homeland Security has pushed back the deadline for Real ID from May 2, 2023, to May 7, 2025.

What Is Needed To Get Real ID?

Each state has its own requirements for a person to obtain a compliant Real ID but all those applying, regardless of the state of residence, must be able to provide records that show their full legal name, date of birth, Social Security number, proof of address, and lawful status.

What Forms of ID Will Be Needed for Domestic Flights?

Real IDs, Enhanced state driver's licenses and ID cards, passports and certain immigrant IDs will be required beginning on May 7, 2025, for anyone wishing to board a domestic flight or enter restricted federal buildings.

What Types of ID Does New York Offer?

According to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, New York offers three types of ID which are: Enhanced, Real ID, and standard.

Where to Get Real ID Forms

Visitors to the NYS Department of Motor vehicles website can answer a few questions to find out which form of ID is right for them. After deciding on what form of ID a person wants, they are directed to all of the necessary paperwork.

How Long Does It Take to Get a Real ID?

According to the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles, once a resident properly fills out all required forms and submits them to their local DMV office, they can expect to receive their Enhanced and Real ID document in the mail.

How Much Does a Real ID Cost?

According to the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles, "There is no additional cost to get a REAL ID. All normal transaction fees still apply."

