9/11 1st Responder’s Murder Is ‘Direct Assault On’ New York

A World Trade Center first responder and FDNY lieutenant was murdered in an "unprovoked attack."

Late Thursday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh announced the death of FDNY Emergency Medical Service Lieutenant Alison Russo-Elling.

FDNY Lieutenant Murdered In Queens, New York

Elling was a 24-year-veteran of the FDNY. She was fatally stabbed while working at EMS Station 49 in Queens, officials say.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, around 2:20 p.m., Lt. Russo-Elling was on duty in the vicinity of 20th Avenue and Steinway Street in Astoria near her station’s quarters when he was stabbed multiple times in what's being called an "unprovoked attack," according to the FDNY.

She was transported in critical condition to Mt. Sinai Queens Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

"Lt. Russo-Elling was appointed to the FDNY as an EMT in March of 1998. She was promoted to Paramedic in 2002, and to Lieutenant in 2016. She has worked at multiple EMS stations, including Station 20, Station 17, Station 16, Station 45, Queens Tactical Response Group and Station 49," the FDNY stated in a press release.

FDNY members saluted Russo-Elling during her dignified transfer late Thursday.

The 61-year-old Long Island resident is survived by her daughter and her parents.

"The NYPD stands united with the FDNY as we mourn the loss of a dedicated, courageous public servant. The deadly, senseless attack on an on-duty EMT is a direct assault on our society. Please keep the family of EMS Lt. Alison Russo-Elling and the FDNY in your hearts and prayers," the NYPD said in a statement.

World Trade Center First Responder

Russo-Elling was also a World Trade Center first responder. On and around Sept. 11, 2021, she aided in the rescue and recovery efforts near the World Trade Center.

"She is the 1,158th member of the Department to make the Supreme Sacrifice while serving our city. The last member of the Department to die in the line of duty was Firefighter Timothy Klein of Ladder 170 on April 24, 2022," the FDNY adds.

A 34-year-old man is accused of killing Russo-Elling. The alleged assailant barricaded himself in his Astoria apartment on 41st Street, before surrendering to police.

